R3HAB, Timmy Trumpet and W&W join forces for massive single ‘Poison’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 181

With three artists enjoying massive sets at this year’s edition of Tomorrowland joining forces, fans worldwide expect a mainstage banger when R3HAB, Timmy Trumpet, and W&W join forces on a track. With the release of Poison, it is clear that the three sets of producers are looking forward to more mainstage sets with this high-energy anthem.

“Timmy, W&W, and I have a connection which is rare. After our different collaborations over the years, we’re still easily able to find and share ideas with each other. They’ve become friends rather than colleagues, and I admire them both for their musical talents as well as their strong personalities. What we’ve come up with now blends all our signature styles into a real main-stage record that will resonate with every listener who liked our earlier releases.“ – R3HAB

The track opens subtly enough with a light pad and beautifully distorted female vocal sitting on top, pushing towards the refrain of, “I wanna feel the poison, I wanna feel it now.” This is not meant to be some radio-friendly pop track though, and despite the infectious melody, the producers quickly push to the drop, building the energy with a frenetic lead and percussion before exploding for a drop that is sure to send crowds everywhere into a frenzy.

“Working with my brothers from another mother is always an amazing experience in the studio! This is our second collab as a trio, and it won’t be our last. So happy with how this turned out.” –Timmy Trumpet

While all three producers have a history of collaborating, this is the first time the three of them have joined forces all at once. It also sees R3HAB and Timmy Trumpet returning to Tomorrowland Music for the release, while W&W are making their debut for the label.