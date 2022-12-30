Rapper sentenced to prison for using capitol riots image as album cover

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The US-based rapper Bugzie The Don (Antionne Brodnax) has been sentenced to a term of five months in prison followed by a year of probation for using a photograph clicked during the Capitol Riots as an album cover for his ‘The Capital‘ LP released back in May last year.

The rapper has been accused and found guilty of taking part in the capitol riots last year and clicking a picture while posing on the top of a SWAT tank holding a cigar in his hand and the American flag beside him amidst the chaos.

Antoinne had initially pleaded not guilty to the four misdemeanor charges while also claiming that he was coincidentally in Washington DC shooting a music video at the time of the Capital Riots and decided to take a look at the situation out of mere curiosity. The Department of Justice fought for a more strict punishment as Antoinne “attempted to profit from the riot by releasing a rap album that used the attack on the Capitol as a theme.” As per the records, the rapper had previously been charged with possessing a firearm and manufacturing a controlled substance in Virginia and Maryland.

Image Credit: TapTheForwardAssist via Wikimedia Commons | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0)