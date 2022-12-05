Solomun closes the cycle of ‘Nobody Is Not Loved’ with a remix album: Listen

By Samantha Reis 90

The NINL project reaches its final completion with Solomun dropping the exquisite ’Nobody Is Not Loved’ remixed box.

If you’re looking for Christmas presents ideal for true music fans, Solomun may have given you a helping hand now. As a conclusion to the Nobody Is Not Loved (NINL) project, acclaimed maestro Mladen Solomun releases digitally and also on vinyl the compilation of remixes made to his second album, released in May 2021.

Nobody Is Not Love is the label created to release Solomun’s sophomore album of the same name, but it is much more than that. This musical concept about music loving everyone equally also materialized in an event that took place this year in Amsterdam, gathering over 17,000 visitors. In October 2020, the ‘Nobody Is Not Loved‘ journey began with the release of ‘Home’, the first extract from the album to see the light of day.

Many other singles were released in drops, causing increasingly tighter suspense for what would be Solomun’s second studio album and his first in 12 years. 12 years of waiting that translated into 12 beautiful tracks that explore several sounds, caressing several musical genres and counting with the collaboration of a luxurious cast of artists. A work of this quality could not stand still and the remixes began to appear and fascinate Solomun’s fans, in a sonic adventure that is now complete with the release of the album that compiles all the remixes.

Available digitally or in a four-LP vinyl box set for collectors, ‘Nobody Is Not Loved’ (Remixed) brings together 16 incredible renditions, starring a group of top producers such as Âme, Boys Noize, Carl Craig, DJ Koze, Jackmaster & Skream, Keinemusik, Kim Ann Foxman, Lena Willikens, Maceo Plex, Michael Mayer, Pantha Du Prince, Stimming & Johannes Brecht and Trance Wax. Each offered their own perspective without erasing Solomun’s original flavour, resulting in a compilation of distinctive, urban sounds that blend well with the dancefloor. It’s definitely an album worth listening to, over and over again:

Image Credit: Jelena Ivanovic