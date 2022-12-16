Solomun puts his magic touch on Maceo Plex’s ‘Nu World’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 141

Solomun takes Maceo Plex‘s euphoric track and gives a new melodic appeal to ‘Nu World‘.

Seeing the names Solomun and Maceo Plex together causes some euphoria, especially if you like catchy dance tunes. Unfortunately, this is not a collaboration, but rather a brand new remix by Solomun of a fan favourite from Maceo Plex. ‘Nu World’ was released in 2020 by Maceo on his imprint Ellum and was well deservedly given the title of ‘Essential New Tune’ by Pete Tong. With an artwork that carries a clear political message, ‘Nu World’ is, in its original version, a fine specimen of Maceo Plex’s production style.

The dreamy synths and the enveloping melody along with a hypnotic bass line make this track an Ibiza-ready track, perfect to fill dancefloors. This rousing soundscape was already perfect in its original version, no doubt about it, but Solomun proves that music is never finite and there is always room to add more to its story. With his trademark elegance and club vibe, Solomun uses his vast experience behind the decks to add to ‘Nu World’ an extra dusting of magic that will set the dancefloors on fire. This brand-new remix is now available on the usual platforms via Ellum.

Maceo’s bubbling pace has been preserved, but the percussion has been renewed and darkened, shifting a bit more into the underground spirit. The frequencies are lower, heavier and at the same time some stridency comes out to match the fantastic vocals that invade the track. The classic piano chords are the climax of this remix that explodes into melodic perfection. It’s a fitting addition to Ellum’s roll of outings and a strong homage to Maceo Plex’s original. Solomun warms up this Christmas season with another of his remixes, never short on excitement or groove. Seven minutes of the finest melodic techno, a perfect suggestion for December’s playlist:

Image Credit: Jelena Ivanovic