Steve Aoki is going to space with Elon Musk’s SpaceX

By Nicole Pepe 573

Steve Aoki is going to space! As part of the very first civilian space expedition is expected to take place next year and Steve Aoki will be one of the first on board.

The space mission will be one week long and passengers will be flying on a rocketship developed by Elon Musk‘s space exploration company SpaceX. The tickets to the moon were bought by a Japanese billionaire named Yusaku Maezawa, who purchased the tickets back in 2018 with the intention of filling the seats with “as many talented individuals as possible the opportunity to go”. The project sponsored by Maezawa is a lunar and art project entitled ‘dearMoon’.

More than one million applicants applied to be selected by Maezawa to be one of the 8 passenger seats he has reserved. Among the 8 selected are the two-time GRAMMY winner and Dim-Mak founder. “Since I was a little child I was dreaming of going to the moon. It’s becoming more and more real every day. Still hard to believe but very excited and grateful for this amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To the moon!” says Aoki.

The other passengers include K-pop performer Choi Seung Hyun, who goes by T.O.P and is a member of the Big Bang band; Irish photographic artist Rhiannon Adam; and British photographer Karim Iliya. “I’m very thrilled to have these amazing people join me on my journey to the moon and excited to see what inspiring creations they come up with in space.” says Maezawa.

Image Credit: Steve Aoki (Press) / Courtesy of Shore Fire Media