Tomorrowland unveils a massive lineup for ‘Adscendo – A Digital Introduction’

By Lakshay Bhagtani

Tomorrowland has revealed a massive lineup for its brand new digital concept called Adscendo which will also give us the very first glimpse of the main festival’s theme for the 2023 edition.

The interesting part is that anyone who pre-registers for Tomorrowland 2023 will get access to Adscendo for free. Set to light up our festive calendars on January 28th, 2023, the exquisite digital experience will conclude with the revelation of the complete lineup for Tomorrowland 2023.

Inspired by a mixed touch of mythology and cutting-edge modern technology, Adscendo will showcase an eight-hour-long digital extravaganza featuring fourteen of the world’s most prominent artists in the electronic music scene including Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Like Mike, R3HAB, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, W&W, Tale Of Us, Amelie Lens, Amber Broos, Ape Rave Club, Dom Dolla, James Hype, Kölsch, and Mandy. As far as Tomorrowland 2023 itself is concerned, it is set to take place over the last two weekends of July 2023, with the sales for the tickets starting in late January next year.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity by pre-registering for ‘Adscendo – A Digital Introduction’ by Tomorrowland here

Image Credit – Tomorrowland Press / Provided by Tomorrowland PR