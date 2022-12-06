Tomorrowland ventures into Dubai with Terra Solis set

By Chris Vuoncino 175

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tomorrowland not only returned this past summer with a massive, three-weekend spectacle, the organizers are continuing to expand the brand and enter new markets and space. One of the most unique ventures is their first foray into the United Arab Emirates, which is bringing a unique dessert getaway to Dubai.

With Tomorrowland having recently released its own signature brand of headphones as well as taking over the Addidas store in Paris, the brand has been aiming high in showcasing why it is the elite brand for electronic dance music. Back in May, the brand revealed that it would be unveiling a new experience, a unique resort getaway in Dubai called Terra Solis. While the resort opened for guests in November of this year, it will be hosting its official kickoff party on December 9th with a set from the legendary Paul Kalkbrenner.

To celebrate the official opening, legendary German DJ and Tomorrowland regular Paul Kalkbrenner will bring his unique style to the decks as he makes his regional debut. Join us, in what will be an electrifying evening of music.

While this is the only event announced so far, there is no doubt that organizers have more in store for the Terra Solis location during its run through June 2023. Sitting on a majestic piece of land, the resort boasts incredible accommodations and world-class cuisine while being conveniently located within the city and just 30 minutes for the Dubai Airport. With Tomorrowland Winter quickly approaching in early 2023, a stop at Terra Solis may be a great way to catch some of the event’s energy in the desert before the major festival hits the Alps in March. For full details about the Terra Solis resort as well as tickets for Paul Kalkbrenner, head over to the resort website.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications