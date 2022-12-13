Tomorrowland Winter reveals full line-up and timetable

By Chris Vuoncino

While fans still have a few months to wait until they can pack their bags and skis and head to France’s Alpe d’Huez for the 2023 winter edition of Tomorrowland. After the massive, three-weekend return of the main event this past summer, music fans around the world are certainly getting excited about a week of music in the beautiful snow-covered French mountains.

Recently, the festival organizers unveiled phase 2 of the upcoming winter event and the addition of Axwell and Steve Aoki, amongst others, to the already stacked line-up which includes Martin Garrix, Afrojack, and Amelie Lens, further building up anticipation for the event. Now the organizers have revealed the full timetable for the week’s entertainment, allowing those traveling to France the opportunity to plot out their days and decide which stages and artists to prioritize for their experience. Boasting stages situated throughout the Alps, starting at 2.000m and sending concertgoers all the way up to 3.330m, the eight stages for next year’s event will surely offer majestic views to match the incredible talent taking to the stages.

For fans who are still undecided or looking to attend the event, they should be aware that all festival passes with lodging, as well as regular festival passes are already sold out, but single-day festival passes are still available. Of course, this is one of a kind festival with its winter backdrop, access to ski slopes, and a variety of indoor and outdoor stages, making it a truly unique experience for attendees. While this is only the 3rd edition of the winter event, it’s clear that the popularity and excitement for the event are not waning as organizers continue to expand upon the layout, stage design, and guest offerings on-site. Be sure to check out the full line-up and timetable available now at the official Tomorrowland website.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland