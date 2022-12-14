Top Electronic Festivals to Look Out for 2023

By Yotam Dov

2022 has seen the return of music & particularly electronic festivals in many parts of the world. As the year ends and the world crisis is behind us, we look forward to some of the biggest events this coming year of 2023. Though many virtual recreations like virtual events and new online casinos canada are here to stay, nothing beats a big event. A date and location that you will go to in person and socialize.

As we check these events and their locations, let us discuss a little about these events and what to expect in these festivals. So mark your calendars and ready your bags as we take a look at the top electronic festivals next year.

Groove Cruise Miami – January 19-24

The first EDM festival at sea, the Groove cruise is a luxury cruise party off the shores of Miami. On board are A list celebrities and the who’s who of party animals starting the year with an absolute bang. Aside from accommodation and great food, enjoy parties hosted by the best organizers. The party will not be complete without the music from the best EDM artists like Markus Schulz, Claptone, and Jauz to name a few.

Igloo Fest Montreal, Canada – January 19 to February 11

For a cool party experience, the IglooFest is an event you can go to. Located at the Jacques-Cartier Pier in Montreal, Canada for an electronic winter experience of a lifetime. The four weeks festival is highlighted by music from artists like Flume, Tallandskiinny, and Tiësto dropping the bass on the dance floor.

Don’t Let Daddy Know, AMSTERDAM – March 4

Coming back to Amsterdam is the DLDK family. March 4 is a Saturday to remember as they bring the party experience at the Ziggo Dome. It started in Ibiza, the DLDK turns into a movement that brings you the party lifestyle and high-quality music from the best. The line-up is led by Swedish heavyweight Alesso, Sub Zero Project, and more.

Time Warp Festival Mannheim, Germany – April 1

Experience one of the biggest techno events in the world, Time Warp Festival has more than 20 years of history. The festival brings hours of pure techno and has gone global with parties in cities in America and Europe.

Coachella – April 14-23

One of the biggest summer parties, Coachella has been highlighted by music artists across genres. The festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. With lineups from pop, hip-hop, rock, and EDM for a musical experience of a lifetime.

Glastonbury – June 23-25

One of the oldest festivals started in the 70s as the Pilton Pop it is a music festival with a long history. It offers music from Pop, Rock, and EDM as it packs 200,000 people per day. The Glastonbury festival has some wild moments and as a music event provides one of the best audio experiences in the middle of the year.

Lollapalooza Chicago August 3-6

Once a rock festival and founded by Perry Farrell, frontman of Jane’s Addiction, the Lollapalooza is one of the most popular music festivals. The summer of 1991 was changed when Lollapalooza was born and continues to bring you the best music from a mix of artists. Right now the festival is scheduled to do its first event in Asia as Lollapalooza comes to India.

Electric Zoo Festival, New York City – September 2-4

Founded in 2009 one of the biggest events in New York City is bringing a variety of EDM artists from around the world. The Electric Zoo Festival is held on Labor Day weekend packing many partygoers. The party is not complete without the music, and with previous lineups like DJ Snake, Tchami, and Diplo expect the best EDM experience.

Ultra Japan Odaiba Ultra Park II – September 14-15

Japan’s Ultra event is a total audio-visual grand stage that brings the best EDM experience in the land of the rising sun. The festival brings you music from house, techno, dub, hip-hop, and more. The days are packed with fashion, food, and fireworks at night while enjoying great music.

Image Credit: Andrew Ruiz on Unsplash