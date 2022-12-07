Ultra Music Festival unleash an impressive phase 2 lineup adding more than 100 additional acts

By Samantha Reis

Marshmello, Alesso, Tiësto, Charlotte de Witte, Afrojack and David Guetta are some of the names newly added to the Ultra Music Festival 2023 lineup.

As we approach the end of the year, the 2023 edition of the Ultra Music Festival seems to be just around the corner. Adding to the excitement levels is the phase 2 lineup which includes over 100 additional acts including Dutch icon Afrojack, the legendary Tiësto, Swedish superstar Alesso, psytrance royalty Vini Vici, UK sensations Gareth Emery, techno queen Charlotte de Witte and ultimate #1 David Guetta.

In the last two months, Ultra Music Festival had already left everyone open-mouthed with a starstudded phase 1 that announced Swedish House Mafia, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Tale Of Us and many more. A little later it added the lineup of the RESISTANCE stage that revealed obligatory presences such as Carl Cox together with Claude Vonstroke, CamelPhat, Adam Beyer◻︎Cirez D, HI-LO b2b Testpilot and many other leading names in the techno circuit.

The 2023 edition of Ultra Music Festival also features a slew of debut b2b performances including Nicole Moudaber b2b Chris Liebing, Dom Dolla b2b Vintage Culture, Dubfire b2b Kölsch, Ida Engberg b2b Maya Jane Coles, Popof x Space 92 Present Turbulences, and Luigi Madonna b2b Robert Capuano.

The reasons continue to add up for you not to miss the next edition of this landmark festival, which will be held from 24 to 26 March 2023 at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. This looks to be the most ambitious and incredible edition ever, anticipate an unforgettable weekend in Miami. There are hundreds of artists gathered in one event, representing the main musical genres, heavyweight headliners, unmissable b2b and many aliases ready to be unleashed on stage. If you still don’t have a ticket, don’t waste any more time and grab yours now through the official website.

Primary Image Credit: Rukes.com