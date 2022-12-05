Vintage Culture unleashes club-ready two track EP ‘Fractions’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 503

Brazillian producing and djing mastermind Vintage Culture is ending 2022 in an empowering way, releasing a 2 track EP ‘Fractions’, out now on Tomorrowland Music.

Vintage Culture are one of the most compelling names in house music as of late, raising the bar with sensational releases such as ‘Under Pressure’ a collaboration with Italian trio MEDUZA. Garnering millions of streams on Spotify, the Brazilian-born producer is only boosting this portfolio by releasing a brand new Extended Play titled ‘Fractions’.

The EP’s two tracks both contain a club-focused sound that Vintage Culture delivers as an end of year gift to his fans. The title track ‘Fractions’ contains dark beats and building pressure throughout, paid off with a synth-heavy drop that intoxicates the listener through its just over 3-minute runtime. Known for his intrinsic signature and unique sound which is only perfected on the EP’s second track ‘Agape’. With slick musical moments and melodic masterpieces, the track will bring any club dancefloor and has already become a mainstay in the DJ’s live sets. Vintage Culture discusses the extended play and releasing on Tomorrowland Music himself when he adds:

2022 was one of the best years of my life. I want to say thank you to the fans and the Tomorrowland family, with 2 strong club tracks to carry us through the holiday season. Now, with 2023 almost upon us, let’s finish off this year in a big way with ‘Agape’ and ‘Fractions.’”

‘Fractions’ is out now via Tomorrowland Music and you can listen to both tracks on Spotify below, or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Fabrizio Pepe / Provided by Armada PR