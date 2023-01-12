Fred again.., David Guetta & more among nominees for 2023 BRIT Awards
This year, the likes of Fred again.., David Guetta and Calvin Harris are nominated for big categories at the 2023 BRIT Awards which takes place in February.
Taking place on 11 February, the 2023 BRIT Awards will crown a new set of winners, and ahead of next month they’ve just announced the nominees for each category. Among the categories for pop/rap artists, some familiar faces make up the nominees for the dance music categories, such as Fred again.. who sees himself in multiple different categories for his work on ‘Actual Life 3,’ and David Guetta.
Live from London’s O2 Arena, the awards show will be broadcast on UK networks ITV and ITVX for the 30th year in the BRIT’s history, so let’s see which of our favourite dance acts are in the running for each category.
Album of the Year
- The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 – September 9 2022)
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
- Central Cee
- Fred again..
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles
- Stormzy
For Fred again.. to be nominated in the two biggest commercial categories is not only a huge step forward for Fred’s career but the electronic scene as a whole, proving even more how electronic music is moving more and more into the commercial music scene.
International song of the Year
- Beyoncé – Break My Soul
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru
- Encanto cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Gayle – ABCDEFU
- Jack Harlow – First Class
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now?
- OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
This year, David Guetta finds himself in the song of the year category once again, following on from last year when he and Becky Hill were nominated in the song of the year category for their track ‘Remember‘ and also for his track ‘BED‘ with Joel Corry and RAYE. He was also nominated within the international song of the year category last year, too, with the Galantis & Little Mix collab ‘Heartbreak Anthem.’
Best dance
- Becky Hill
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred again..
To see who’s going to sweep up at the 2023 BRIT Awards, tune into the show on 11 February starting at 8:00 GMT. Visit the BRIT YouTube channel here to see the complete list of nominees.
Image credit: provided by Warner Music press