Alok teams up with ÜHÜ and YOU for his brand new single ‘Surrender’: Listen

The Brazilian electronic music sensation Alok has joined forces with his fellow countrymate ÜHÜ and the highly-rated writer/ producer duo YOU (comprised of Andrew “BullySongs” Bullimore and Josh Record) for a dark progressive gem of a release called Surrender, which is out on all platforms through Controversia Records.

Blessed with the characteristic sounds of Alok combined with some deep hypnotic vocals and growling basslines, Surrender touches a lot of elements of the underground while maintaining its progressive origins, making it perfect for late-night raves and festival mainstages. Having just released a surprise single called “Kill Me” last month, Alok is on the roll to kick off 2023 after having one hell of a stint last year with remarkable live performances at major festivals and some jaw-dropping additions to his discography.

On the other hand, ÜHÜ is Gabriel Murilo Mello’s latest project which he established after the pandemic, having previously earned the support of superstars like David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Alok, Tiësto, Steve Aoki, Hardwell, Showtek. The star duo YOU is nowhere behind on the road of recognition in the industry with lucrative collaborations alongside Armin van Buuren and Galantis in their bag apart from serving as co-writers for some of the greatest electronic music hits.

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out Alok, ÜHÜ, and YOU in action by listening to ‘Surrender’ below –

