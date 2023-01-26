Amelie Lens announces the first international tour of her EXHALE event series with dates in Europe and the US

By Samantha Reis 150

Amelie Lens‘ EXHALE shows will premiere in the US in a six-show international tour that will also include the EU and UK.

Techno royalty Amelie Lens has built a proper reign under her label EXHALE. A reference in the techno circuit, events under the EXHALE label have been in high demand, mirroring the enormous fan base that follows Amelie today. It has been a rapid but solid growth, a robust path that has led EXHALE to the important status it holds today.

In the last two years, the EXHALE brand has had two sold-out events at the iconic Printworks and also had its debut Ibiza residency this summer at DC-10. And that’s just the highlights. Now, the time has come to take the EXHALE event series across the Atlantic Ocean for its debut international tour. In the US, the shows will take place at Factory93 in Los Angeles and a secret warehouse in New York. The parties in the US will take place in mid-March and will feature some of EXHALE’s crown jewels like Kobosil, Airod, Farrago and Amelie Lens herself.

This international tour will unfold over six dates and will start as early as February 18 with a sold-out show in Antwerp, Amelie’s hometown. Due to high demand an extra date has been added in Antwerp the following day for what will be a very strong double take on Amelie Lens’ hometown. The tour continues with stops in Athens and then Manchester before switching continents on its way to its US debut. The lineup will feature strong names from the circuit such as Indira Paganotto, Lokier, SHDW & Obscure and many more.

Stay tuned for further developments and don’t miss the opportunity to witness this six-show tour. Stay up to date on tickets and lineup via EXHALE’s Instagram page.

EXHALE tour dates:

18/02: Waagnatie, Antwerp, Belgium SOLD OUT

19/02: Waagnatie, Antwerp, Belgium NEW DATE ADDED

04/03: Taekwondo Arena, Athens, Greece

10/03: BEC Arena, Manchester, England

17/03: Warehouse location, NYC, United States

18/03: Factory93, LA, United States

Image Credit: Tomorrowland