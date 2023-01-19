Argy unites with Goom Gum to drop ‘Pantheon’ on Tale Of Us’ Afterlife: Listen

By Jan César 150

Argy & Goom Gum’s long-awaited collaboration marks the first release of Afterlife in 2023.

This collaboration was played for the first time in New York Afterlife Brooklyn Mirage by Tale Of Us aswell as at Afterlife Tulum Along with its mind-blowing visuals, it has been highly anticipated since then. Argy has been quite successful lately. In 2022 he released EP ‘Tataki‘ also on Afterlife label and a collaboration with ARTBAT & Zafrir called ‘Tibet‘ along with other big releases throughout the year.

Goom Gum had a lot more releases in 2022, but without a bigger success when it comes to music streams. However, this record is set to be very successful and could bring a lot of attention to Goom Gum.

‘Tataki‘ was also the first release of Afterlife in 2022. Argy once again opens the year for this big label. Like ‘Tibet‘, ‘Pantheon‘ has a very melodic vibe with Eastern vocals. After the intro, the vocals are changed for a catchy synth melody. It is a record worth opening the 2023 season for the label Afterlife.

‘Pantheon‘ was released 13th of January on the label Afterlife. You can listen to it below.

Image Credit: Hï Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications