Asi Vidal opens up about main inspirations, latest album ‘Psytro Killer’ and more: Interview
Blessing fans alike with unique and diverse sounds, Asi Vidal is well and truly cementing himself amongst the elite of our community. A true pioneer of electronic music, we could not be any happier to be joined by this artist to watch, as he opens up about an array of subjects that have helped define his career in music thus far.
Leaving the most distinct of impacts with each of his endeavours, Asi Vidal is the personification of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection. Offering those feel-good vibes at any given time, the Israeli-born DJ/producer has been following his passion for music from the youngest of ages, which in turn, has allowed for him to develop a fully versatile nature as time has progressed. Implementing his signature style of play in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, listeners more often than not embark on a musical journey like no other, whilst his ability at adapting his sound no matter the occurrence, most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest. Having said this, we are more than thrilled to be joined by the man of the moment, as he opens up about the main inspirations and influences that led to his chosen career pathway in music, acting as the founder of his very own record label, Rhino Star Records, a deeper look into the creation of his sound, the release of his latest album ‘Psytro Killer’ and everything it entails, performing at some of the biggest venues worldwide, as well as gracing the stage alongside some of the biggest names within the dance scene, and so much more.
I grew up in the 90’s listening to the first techno wave, like KLF, 2-unlimited, The prodigy, Snap, I loved this type of dance music and it really inspire me to start learning and producing music. Later I discovered the Israeli psytrance sound that I was blown away by and I wanted to recreate it my self.
For me the music style is not that important, as long as I feel it, and it fit in my set, as a mashup or a remix, its all dance music, sometimes I feel like playing deep house, or mainstream, and sometime underground techno or psytrance, I try to mix it in a way that make sense to me, with different types of transitions like relatively quiet to loud, or from slower to faster to make it more interesting, also as a DJ its important to me to always mix current hit songs and what’s hot in between my sets.
It all started when I sent my first tracks to quite a few labels and didn’t got a lot of responses, or not the responses I wanted, so I decided to open my own Record Label and release my tracks in my own terms. With the years it became a platform for me and other talented DJs, producers and artists I met along the way to release our own music. The vision of Rhino Star music was to offer a place for like minded, music producers and DJs who wants to keep growing together, practice and improve in a supportive and helping community.
First I must say that as a starting producer you have so much pressure on your self to produce music, you (and everyone around you) expect it to be great from the start, and in 97% of the times its impossible. this what stoping a lot of us from finishing songs and move on to do better ones, I was in this loop, of over thinking my music. now with this album i’m trying to make it simple, working on a project , finish, put it out there and move to the next one, My sound gets better because I’m always looking for the new tools and sounds and treat it like a game. This album is a step in the process, the first part of this Project, the second part will be release on 2023. I’m still learning every day, But I do feel content from the sound I’m producing at the moment.
Thank you, psy-trance is very inspiring style for me, for this album I had in mind music that combined psy-trance with electro/progressive/future house influences. Track 1 – ‘Higher Self’ was suppose to be the album name, then I decided to call it ‘Psytro Killer,’ ‘Higher Self’ is expressing the feeling of pushing yourself to be a better version. Track 2 – ‘Game On’ is like a reminder to have fun in the process. Track 3 – ‘Bing’ was kind of track that gave me a moment of understanding that this is the style I want to produce. Track 4 – ‘Our Power’ is sending a message of strength and inspiration to everyone who love to dance of their anxiety, sweat it out and leave it all on the dance floor, everyone who needs a push to go and follow their heart, and express them self. Tracks 5-6-7-8 – ‘Immunity,’ ‘Social Gathering,’ ‘Space’ and ‘Inertia’ are tracks that I released at the start of 2020 when the pandemic hit and I started producing in this style of music. All of them were produced with this fusion vision of welding together different styles. For all of them I made an album version and decided to include them in the album to give them more exposure they deserve. Track 9 – ‘Galaxy’ is capturing the spirit of the album, empowering lyrics and uplifting melodic journey. Track 10 – ‘Linked’ represents the place that you feel connected to your self, even if you not yet where you want to be, you still much better then you used to be and you are on the way to get there.
It feels good, I always love to get a video of my track being played at a party or radio show, or DJs tagging me and sharing their thoughts. During my Electro Club podcast, that I used to record 2 times a month (up until 2018), I supported a lot of artists that was sending me their music, now I’m getting it back! At 2022 I did some some big shows, Some of them with Artists I admire like DJ Yahel, its great to see my name popping on other DJs playlists, I love to see how my tracks works on the dance floors, starting to see results of the hard work.
In 2023 I‘m planning to release Psytro Killer 2! Its all tracks that I started during the pandemic and they all share the same state of mind I was at when I started producing them. Some of them like Stairs and Encore, was released before but they will have an album version. During the coming year I want to start recording a live monthly mix – maybe its time start a new podcast?! Few new sample packs for Rhino Star Music, And to put out a remix pack that i’m working on at the moment.