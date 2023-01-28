Founding your very own imprint, Rhino Star Records, back in 2010, we would like to know the impact that other artists have had on your career thus far, as well as how rewarding it may be to offer a platform for young starts to thrive within your community?

It all started when I sent my first tracks to quite a few labels and didn’t got a lot of responses, or not the responses I wanted, so I decided to open my own Record Label and release my tracks in my own terms. With the years it became a platform for me and other talented DJs, producers and artists I met along the way to release our own music. The vision of Rhino Star music was to offer a place for like minded, music producers and DJs who wants to keep growing together, practice and improve in a supportive and helping community.

Blessing us all with each of your endeavours, could you give us a further insight on the main thought process behind your productions, as well as a deeper look into what allows the Asi Vidal sound to stand out?

First I must say that as a starting producer you have so much pressure on your self to produce music, you (and everyone around you) expect it to be great from the start, and in 97% of the times its impossible. this what stoping a lot of us from finishing songs and move on to do better ones, I was in this loop, of over thinking my music. now with this album i’m trying to make it simple, working on a project , finish, put it out there and move to the next one, My sound gets better because I’m always looking for the new tools and sounds and treat it like a game. This album is a step in the process, the first part of this Project, the second part will be release on 2023. I’m still learning every day, But I do feel content from the sound I’m producing at the moment.

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, your latest album ‘Psytro Killer,’ channels a more psychedelic sound throughout. We would like to know the overall thought process behind the production of each of the featured tracks, as well as the significance of developing your sound on a constant basis?