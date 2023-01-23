Avi Sic delivers first single of the new year ‘Party Party’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 195

With a tireless work ethic that has helped her earn spots on stage alongside Calvin Harris, Diplo, Doja Cat, and Gryffin, the Chicago-based producer Avi Sic is ready to kick off 2023 and continue her ascent within the dance music scene. Wasting no time in delivering new music to her fans, she is starting the year with a dance floor-ready new track, Party Party out now everywhere.

Released via Blanco y Negro, Party Party is a bass-heavy dance track that is sure to feature regularly in live sets for a long time to come. Avi Sic delivers and builds the track around an incredibly fun vocal, proclaiming “party” again and again, almost in the vein of Animal from the Muppets. An uncaged and excited dedication to the excitement of music and packed clubs, the vocal culminates in the first drop when the full refrain of, “come on, there’s a party over here,’ hits for the first and only time in the track. While the vocal will certainly draw in dance music fans, the rest of the track lives up to the title, with hard-hitting bass and synth throughout.

From the opening measure, Avi Sic crafts a track that is built for the clubs and festival stages where she resides, as the pounding rhythm carries the track forward before the true groove of the bassline kicks in, elevating the track to the next level. From here, the vocal line and bass line combine to carry the load of the track, bringing listeners on a bass house journey that will get any party going. While producers can often try to overdo their tracks, aiming for various outlets and platforms, Avi Sic knows that Party Party is built for the dancefloor and avoids attempts to water down the energy or create any radio-friendly moments, as the energy of the track stays high throughout, keeping it focused and an effective bass house anthem for the new year.

Check out Party Party streaming everywhere.

Image Credit: Avi Sic (Press) / Provided by MCPR