Calvin Harris & Alesso classic ‘Under Control’ still on Beatport charts 10 years after its release

By Chris Vuoncino 286

Like all music genres, dance music has its own classic songs that continue to define and shape the scene while making an impact both at festivals and clubs around the world as well as on the charts. When Calvin Harris, Alesso, and Hurts came together for the single, Under Control, they created one of those everlasting singles.

With such an iconic status for the hit, not to mention the impact that both Calvin Harris and Alesso have had on the culture of music, even beyond EDM, it should come as no surprise to find out that Under Control is still radiating amongst music lovers. When first released, it was the first taste of music from Calvin Harris’ yet-to-be-released fourth album, In Motion, and was officially released on October 7, 2013. Featuring the incredible vocals of Hurts, the track debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart, moving 74, 704 units in the first week. The track was also part of Alesso’s debut album, Forever, which would be released in 2015.

With its bright synth pattern and pounding drop, the song delivered on every front, as it offered a massive radio sing-along combined with a festival-ready dance anthem. While Under Control marked the fifth time Calvin Harris had earned a number-one record, it would be the first time Alesso and Hurts reached that accomplishment. The track’s legacy continues on as it currently sits at the number 92 spot on Beatport’s Mainstage Top 100 Chart, a deserving accolade for a song that has made such an impact on EDM throughout the years.

While Alesso and Calvin Harris will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on the future as they continue to release chart-topping singles, they certainly would be permitted to take a pause for a moment to reflect on the legacy both producers have carved out over the years. With that said, now is as good a time as any to give Under Control another listen.

Image Credit: Rony Alwin (Alesso) / Press (Calvin Harris) Provided by Wynn Nightlife