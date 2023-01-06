Calvin Harris to perform live VR concert on TikTok

By Chris Vuoncino

Calvin Harris is preparing to deliver a unique, immersive live performance to fans around the world via TikTok and PICO virtual reality on January 13th of this month. The event is part of a growing number of artists utilizing TikTok and other platforms to deliver live experiences to fans utilizing modern technology to reach larger global audiences at once.

For Calvin Harris, he is coming off of his 2022 release, Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2, which delivered hits featuring 21 Savage, Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Halsey, and Justin Timberlake, and is now looking to expand his reach with this new virtual venture. The stream, which will be accessible via Harris’ TikTok as well as on PICO across Europe and Asia, will feature a virtual avatar of the Scottish producer as he takes listeners on a musical journey complete with immersive visuals to match the audio experience.



“I’m so excited to kick off such an innovative music series with Wave, PICO and TikTok and can’t wait for fans to experience my first ever virtual concert” – Calvin Harris



The event arrives a few months after David Guetta’s record-breaking TikTok stream for the final show of his Ibiza residency in September, which boasted 638,400 unique viewers. As another of the world’s most prominent DJs on the planet, both Calvin Harris, as well as the team at TikTok and Pico will be hoping for similar success with this event. Paul Hourican, the Global Head of Music Operations at TikTok spoke of the excitement within the company ahead of the stream:

“It’s an honour to host Calvin Harris’ first ever virtual concert, which will push the boundaries of what is possible for artists going LIVE on TikTok and PICO. Calvin is a globally acclaimed DJ and performer, responsible for some of the biggest electronic hits and headlining massive international festivals,” he continued. “We’ve loved working with Calvin, Mark and the whole team as well as Wave and PICO to create this experience, which is going to be a special moment for the global TikTok community.”

Be sure to check out the live stream on January 13th, beginning at 8 PM GMT, and watch the full event trailer below.

Image Credit: Calvin Harris (Press) / Provided by Wynn Nightlife