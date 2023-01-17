Contact Winter Music Festival exceeded all expectations for 2022 edition [Recap]

By Alshaan Kassam 145

Ending the year on the brightest note, Canada’s largest indoor winter music festival welcomed thousands of attendees in the heart of beautiful Vancouver, British Columbia.

Hosted by Blueprint and Live Nation, Contact Winter Music Festival has become a highly-anticipated festival for the masses across Canada and beyond. With attendees gathering this year on December 29-30 at BC Place stadium, the two-day EDM spectacle began in 2012 and has featured DJs and producers from across the globe and has hosted more than 34,000 guests annually. The all-ages event showcased state-of-the-art technical production, pyro, and lighting across two stages. With a stellar and unmatched line-up, the 2022 edition brought world-class acts including The Chainsmokers, Loud Luxury, James Hype, SUBTRONICS, Matroda, Wax Motif, and many more.

As thousands of attendees made their way to the stadium in the most epic festival outfits and costumes one could imagine, you could immediately tell there were fans for almost every artist on the roster. Instantly destroying the stage in the best way possible, LEVEL UP played an extremely hard-hitting set full of ID’s and collaborations including artists such as Chassi and DJ Diesel. Now, if there is one artist we know will rock the main stage as a special guest no matter what time of the day it is, it is definitely the one and only James Hype. With an ever-evolving sound like no other, James Hype ignited the crowd with the utmost energy as he played his iconic tunes such as ‘Ferrari’ and ‘Disconnected.’ If there was one artist we trust to initiate the groove on the dancefloor, it was James Hype and he immediately passed the test. With thousands and thousands of attendees making their way to main stage to see this legend in action, you could tell the fan base is definitely strong as signs made specifically for James Hype were seen in the crowd. A high-energy and enticing set indeed, we can only wish James Hype to return next year as well.

Making my way to the FVDED stage after a spectacular main stage experience, Matroda was blessing fans with a series of groovy and catchy vocal tunes including ‘La Pasion’ with San Pacho and of course ‘Temperature.’ There is no denying the FVDED stage was heating up as all the house fans were dancing and letting loose with Matroda taking full control of the dance floor. Jamming out to all of his bass signatures and vocal melodies, you could tell many attendees were there specifically for Matroda’s set and we do not blame them. It was legendary for all who came out.

As Day 1 concluded with SUBTRONICS closing the main stage in the hardest way possible, bass and dubstep fans were immediately satisfied till the end. With the second day ringing in with artists such as SVDDEN DEATH, Westend, Loud Luxury, and The Chainsmokers, Contact Winter Music Festival 2023 was no doubt a success. Be sure to re-live the memories with the official after-movie below and stay connected for updates from the festival here.

Photo Credits: Brendan Leong