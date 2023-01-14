Daft Punk classic ‘One More Time’ climbs Beatport Top 100 chart 22 years after release

By Chris Vuoncino 119

When the opening chords of One More Time blare through any speaker system, it is an instant rush of adrenaline for music lovers everywhere as robots of Daft Punk deliver what is arguably the biggest single of their storied career. By the time the percussion comes in and the hypnotic refrain of “one more time, it’s time for dancing” permeates the track, the feel-good dopamine can’t help itself but circulate through the human body of the listener.

While it is crazy to think that the world was first introduced to One More Time 22 years ago, the impact and adoration of the track have not waned in the years since. Just last year, Drake and 21 Savage heavily sampled the track for the single Circo Loco from their joint album, Her Loss, showing how the impact of the robots extends far beyond dance music and has permeated through all genres. Between the major spotlight given to the track through its sampling of it, plus the ongoing celebration of Daft Punk’s debut album, Homework, it feels as if the group’s impact and recognition are reaching levels even beyond their storied success when they were together.

The iconic single has even made a return to the Beatport House Top 100 Tracks chart as fans new and old celebrate the feel-good energy of One More Time. At the time of this writing, the single sits at the 94 spot and joins the group’s other massive release, Around The World, on the same chart. It is a true testament to the legacy and impact left by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo through the music of Daft Punk and the mystery and mystique of the men behind the robot masks. Of course, there is also the incredible cartoon video that accompanied One More Time upon its release, so while celebrating the single’s return to the charts, why not experience the visual masterpiece one more time (pun intended)!

Image Credit: Olena Tatarintseva / Shutterstock.com