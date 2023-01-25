Blessing fans alike with a progressive trance single for the ages, Dave Suarez has teamed up with LeDrips and Joey Jury for the release of ‘Saturn.’ “The single possesses the energy of a club, but without needing a dance floor,” Dave Suarez says

Dave Suarez has just unveiled his latest single, 'Saturn,' alongside LeDrips. After releasing progressive trance records like Cosmos, Safe & Sound, Dark Kingdom, and Made, the talented artist delivered a new record, Inspired by old classic trance records, both set of artists have added their own unique touch on this latest production, as each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection. Elevating the tracks' presence to even further heights, singer/songwriter Joey Jury delivers the most stunning of vocals throughout.

Infusing an array of styles in the most energetic of manners, Dave Suarez ensures nothing less than highly addictive vibes with each production, and this time round, is no different. Adding a groovier baseline helps redefine the overall sound, whilst the progressive elements will have anyone feeling some type of way from start to finish. A masterpiece of a track in its own right, Dave Suarez goes on to further explain the overall feel that ‘Saturn’ will emulate when anyone comes across it;

“The lyrics remind us of when we are at the beach, having fun with our friends, falling in love, and looking at the sky at night around the fire. The single possesses the energy of a club, but without needing a dance floor.”