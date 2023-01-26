David Guetta & Bebe rexha pass 1 billion streams for ‘I’m Good (Blue)’: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino 178

When David Guetta & Bebe Rexha teamed for their rework of the 1998 smash Eiffel 65 hit, Blue (Da Ba Dee), no one could have predicted the massive success which has followed. The success of the single came quickly, amassing over 140 million streams in the first month and reaching the number 1 spot on the UK singles chart.

For David Guetta, that was his 7th time topping the chart and the first time for Bebe Rexha, who provides the infectious vocals for the single. While the calendar has turned over, the impact and interest in I’m Good (Blue) has not waned at all. While the success of the track further elevated David Guetta in popularity, even reaching the number 4 spot globally for Spotify streaming, the track itself is reaching surreal achievements.

Thanks to triple platinum status in Brazil and Canada, double platinum in Norway, Australia, and Switzerland, as well as platinum and gold status in most other countries, it keeps gaining momentum. Now the track has earned a spot in an elite club of singles surpassing the one billion stream mark. You read that right…since its release in August of 2020, I’m Good (Blue), has been streamed ONE BILLION TIMES.

It is rarified air for any track to reach this status, but David Guetta and Bebe Rexha reached that plateau at an all-out sprint. As the track continues to gain accolades and surpass milestones, it is evident that whether a fan or not, the track is truly ingrained in the culture of dance music. While David Guetta will never be stagnant, and he will continue to push forward with his own career, as well as the incredible path he and collaborator Morten are building through FutureRave, this will not doubt stand out even amongst such a storied career.

Congrats to David Guetta and Bebe Rexha for the incredible success and the accomplishment of surpassing one billion streams.

Image Credit: Rankin / Provided by Listen-Up PR