David Guetta & Showtek single ‘Bad’ still on Beatport charts 9 years after its release

By Chris Vuoncino 243

The impact of certain songs extends well past the initial release as the rhythms and melodies become intertwined within the culture of a genre and fans of the music. Despite being released in 2014, Bad by David Guetta and Showtek, with vocals from Australian singer Vassy, continues to endure and make an impact on music.

Although David Guetta feels like he is having a moment that is never ending with the massive success of his recent Bebe Rehxa collaboration, I’m Good (Blue), the French DJ and producer have been a pioneer and superstar in the dance music world for many years now. One of the many hits that have helped cement his legendary status in the scene was the 2014 hit song, Bad, which exploded thanks to the dance floor-ready energy of the drop, matched with the unique glitch synths featured in the verse. The single dropped on March 17th, 2014, and would be a part of the deluxe edition of David Guetta’s sixth studio album, Listen.

Bad proved to be a fun change of pace for David Guetta who had relied on more radio-friendly house-style production for his album, and fans and critics alike appreciated the deviation found in the single with help from Showtek. The track is also notable for the decision to present Vassy’s vocals through an extreme auto-tone production, pitching them very high. Regardless of the questionable choice, the single made an impact on music immediately and is certainly still a staple at festivals around the world. The continued love for Bad can be seen by looking at the Beatport Mainstage Top 100 Chart where it currently sits at the number 91 position.

This is just another milestone in the storied career of David Guetta whose penchant for dance-floor-ready hit singles is second to none. Give Bad a spin today and feel the vibes of this classic track.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications