deadmau5 enlists rapper YTCracker for fiery new single ‘Antisec’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 401

deadmau5 unleashes new single ‘Antisec’, featuring California-based rapper YTCracker, the single will feature on upcoming label compilation ‘We Are Friends Vol. 11’, which releases this Friday.

Joel Zimmerman, better known by his stage name of deadmau5, is starting 2023 in an explosive way, teaming up with one of Americans most influential rappers, YTCracker on the fiery and bounce-filled new single ‘Antisec’. The single comes not long after deadmau5’s huge collaboration with Elderbrook and Kaskade under the Kx5 moniker, ‘When I Talk’.

Teasing the single in his live sets and live streams for a couple of years now, ‘Antisec’ has become one of the producer’s most highly anticipated IDs. evermore so after deadmau5 brought YTCracker himself on stage during the Day of the deadmau5 show at Red Rocks. Featuring impressive production bombarded by thrilling drums and mesmerising vocal skills from the rapper, ‘Antisec’ showcases an energetic sound that dips its toes into Hip-Hop subgenres. Lyrically, the track devels deeper into the AntiSec movement, which is opposed to the computer security industry, a nod to the rapper’s Hacktivism past.

‘Antisec’ is out now and will feature on the upcoming compilation album from deadmau5’s label Mau5trap ‘We Are Friends’. The 11th Volume releasing this Friday (January 6th) will feature 26 handpicked tracks from numerous artists including Morgin Madison, Kasablanca, and, Astrobear to name a few and will also include the previously released deadmau5 single ‘XYZ’. You can listen to ‘Antisec’ on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Leah Sems / Provided by Falcon Publicity