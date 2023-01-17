Depeche Mode iconic ‘World Violation’ among Top 50 most expensive CDs in history

By Chris Vuoncino 247

Many legacy acts from the ’80s and ’90s will speak not of stream counts and followers, but instead will look at the number of CDs they moved in making their way up the charts. One of those acts that certainly sold more than their fair share of units is the iconic rock group, Depeche Mode, whose run of excellent releases drove them to international success by the end of the 1980s.

While the CD doesn’t hold the same respect and value to many as it once did, and now even lags behind the massive resurgence in vinyl record sales, the medium is still one that is relevant and maintains a core audience that values the physical aspect with the sleek digital disc within. Showcasing that the market for CDs does still exist, the popular digital marketplace, Discogs has compiled a list of the 50 Most Expensive CD’s Ever Sold to demonstrate the high price tags that come with rare and limited releases. For Depeche Mode, the group is a ways away from the top of the list, but with a sale of $1428.57 for their 1990 mini-promo Japanese single, World Violator, they have absolutely earned their spot in the top 50.

As the group continues to look forward and prepare for an upcoming new album and world tour, the first without founding member and keyboardist, Andrew Fletcher, who tragically passed away in 2022, their fans continue to celebrate the music and releases that have made them the icons they are today. If the extreme price tag for a CD single seems absurd, it is worth noting that many collectors around the world pay close attention to the Japanese market and the unique art and region-specific releases that are sought by fans around the world.

Image Credit: MediaDishNET Greg S via Flickr | License: Public Domain Mark 1.0