DJ Snake set to DJ at the Super Bowl

By Chris Vuoncino 579

This year’s Super Bowl will feature a massive amount of entertainment in the arena, even well beyond just the excitement of the big game itself. French superstar, DJ Snake will be behind the decks at field level to set the mood for players and fans as he spins before the start of the big game.

DJ Snake is no stranger to entertaining sports fans, as he showcases his talents at the Parc des Princes, home of the French soccer team, Paris-Saint-Germain, he will now be taking his talents across the pond to an American football event. The on-field DJ began last year when Zedd spun his own set at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles prior to the meeting between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. This year, Super Bowl LVII heads out to the Arizona desert and will see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the biggest game of the season. While fans at home will most have to catch the work of DJ Snake during pre-game interviews and analysis, with the coverage relegating his work the background, those at State Farm Stadium will get to enjoy his work in the build-up to the official start of the event.

Already a major night for the entertainment industry, this years Super Bowl also feature country singer Chris Stapleton delivering the National Anthem, while RIhanna will return for her first performance in years when she hits the stage for the halftime show. The inclusion of an on-field DJ is another example of the growing impact of dance music on American mainstream culture, and an exciting way to allow DJs to showcase their ability to spin to different audiences outside of clubs and festival stages. Be sure to tune in early on February 12th, to catch some of DJ Snake’s work before the Eagles and Chiefs kick things off.

Image Credit: Rukes.com