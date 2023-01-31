Fancy Inc & Chemical Surf drop ‘Darkness’ as debut release on LABRNTH label: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 285

Brazilian powerhouse duos Fancy Inc and Chemical Surf team up for their new track ‘Darkness’ featuring vocalist Magnus on the brand new, cutting-edge record label LABRNTH.

Coming from the south of Brazil, the music production duo Matheus Rodrigues and Adriano Dub, aka Fancy Inc formed in 2014. They reached notoriety in 2019, with their songs ‘My Girl’, a collaboration with Vintage Culture, ‘In The Dark’, which reached #1 on the US Billboard Dance Chart, and ‘Say My Name’ with Bruno Be. The duo has just teamed up with another Brazilian group consisting of brothers Luca and Hugo Sanches aka Chemical Surf. Chemical Surf became known for their high-energy and rhythmic style displayed in tracks such as the hard-hitting ‘Pararam’, ‘Hey Hey Hey’, and ‘I Wanna Do’.

‘Darkness’ is a strong premiere release for LABRNTH, a label that focuses on startup and establishing artists sitting on the side of the sonic so-called “mainstream”. The track opens with haunting vocals and undulating melodies, the strong progressive bassline kicks in for some underground dancefloor appeal.

Fancy Inc states, “Through our production with Chemical Surf and Magnus’ outstanding vocals, we pushed ourselves to bring our audience the best possible performance, and we hope they agree. Cheers to a new year, a new label, and all new music in 2023″

Listen to ‘Darkness’ here.