Fatboy Slim to drop documentary on legendary 2002 Brighton Beach party

By Ryan Ford 163

Fatboy Slim is set to release a new documentary about the notorious 2002 Big Beach Boutique II party that went down over two decades ago on Brighton Beach.

“Fatboy Slim: Right Here Right Now” will see the legendary DJ relive one of the most iconic performances of his career to date. Described as the biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen, thousands took to Brighton Beach for the free event. Organisers and police were only expecting a mere forty thousand people to turn up for the Big Beach Boutique II show, but more than a quarter of a million turned up for the occasion. With so many in attendance, the event made history – both good and bad – and changed the way UK events were run forever.

Speaking of such a crazy experience, Norman Cook AKA Fatboy Slim said;

“It has been wonderful with the fullness of time and some hindsight, to revisit such a seismic event in both mine and my hometown’s history. Warts and all, the story is told in full….. Watch, sleep, rave, repeat.”

Fatboy Slim: Right Here Right Now can be seen in full on Sky Documentaries and NOW from 4th February at 10pm.

Image Credit: Rukes.com