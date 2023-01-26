German music producer Pablo Hell making hits In the hip-hop scene [Artist Spotlight]

By Yotam Dov 85

Pablo “pabloinit” Hell’s song “Lemon” is a rising hit on the internet as of late. His song has a smooth and catchy vibe to it. Definitely a song that you can kick back and relax your feet to. The sounds and flow in this song are what really make it stand out and enjoyable to listen to. Pablo Hell has been taking the music scene into his own hands as of late.

The 16-year-old superstar artist is quickly gaining tons of notoriety and attention for his music. He has gained over 3 million combined followers over all of his social media platforms, Instagram being the highest. Pablo credits his hard work and perseverance to his success today. “I like to consider myself a very consistent person. Being that consistent person has gotten me to the place I am today. It is my hard work day and day out that has gotten me here and it will continue to open new doors for me”, he states.

His song, “Lemon” is definitely a hit as of late. He states, “I just really like the flow on that song. I think that is a song that anyone can vibe to and really fits into any type of mood. When I hear the melody, it just brings me to an easy summer day with my friends. That’s kind of the vibe it gives me.” “Lemon” is definitely a vibe and I know others are looking forward to the next banger that he will drop soon.

Image Credit: Pablo Hell (Press) / Provided by Ascend Agency