HI-LO drops ‘PURA VIDA’, the first release from his new label HILOMATIK: Listen

By Samantha Reis 363

HI-LO shares the first single from HILOMATIK, his new label dedicated to future techno.

Unstoppable. Perhaps this is the most accurate description that can be assigned to HI-LO. Oliver Heldens’ alias dedicated to a darker sound continues to dominate the techno circuit at speed as furious as the beats per minute of his music. Recently, HI-LO teamed up again with his countryman Reinier Zonneveld to release a powerful EP on Filth On Acid. ‘Samsara‘ and ‘Nirvana‘ are two bombastic tracks that mirror well the talent of this magical techno duo. Now, HI-LO returns to the release chart in style, to debut a brand new label. HILOMATIK is a brand new project from Oliver Heldens that seeks to be the new home of the sound produced under the HI-LO alias but also a platform for modern and disruptive techno. To celebrate the creation of this new label, HI-LO releases ‘PURA VIDA‘, the first single from HILOMATIK already available on streaming platforms. You can also pre-order the EP that will include this single and ‘TORNADO‘, set to be released on February 3rd.

If you’ve seen HI-LO’s set at Tomorrowland and other summer festivals last year and followed this techno prodigy in recent months, ‘PURA VIDA’ sounds very familiar. This techno bomb was used by HI-LO time and time again, and always received an emphatic reaction from the crowd. Over time the desire to see this gem released grew, making this drop even more special.

Progressive, ‘PURA VIDA’ goes on rolling itself up and rolling you up in a rumbling melody with hypnotic and additive characteristics. The percussion shimmers in small euphoric bursts, providing a light mood in clear contrast with the depth of this techno cut. The manoeuvring of the layers is elegant and strategic, achieving superb elusiveness. If we want to translate its name, pure life is the perfect caption for this exquisite soundscape. Once again HI-LO shows off its production skills, sharing another quality offering. If this is a taste of HILOMATIK, then you’re left wanting more. Listen to ‘PURA VIDA’ below:

Image Credit: Tomorrowland