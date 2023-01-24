ILLENIUM calls upon Nina Nesbitt for stargazing single ‘Luv Me A Little’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

After recently announcing his upcoming album and a brand new live show experience worldwide, ILLENIUM is kicking off the new year strong with the release of ‘Luv Me A Little’ featuring Nina Nesbitt.

As one of the most successful crossover electronic artists today, Denver-based ILLENIUM has perfected his ever-evolving sound and continues to showcase his craft to his global fan base. ‘Illenials’ worldwide continue to unite as the legendary producer has shown no signs of slowing down in 2023. After announcing his upcoming album and a brand new live experience tour that will hit North America, Europe, and even Australia, the anticipation is real for the tour starting off at the breathtaking Gorge Amphitheatre on May 27. To keep you sane until then, ILLENIUM has called upon Nina Nesbitt for their mesmerizing and soulful collaboration on ‘Luv Me A Little’ to get listeners right into their feels.

As vibrant chimes echo through the speakers, Nina Nesbitt’s soothing vocals provide listeners with a sense of peace even in this chaotic world sometimes. Flowing immaculately with soft guitar chords and subtle melodies, ‘Luv Me A Little’ is an emotive single that only continues to get even more powerful over time. With a melodic bass drop fueled with bass signatures and powerful vocals, ILLENIUM and Nina Nesbitt are undeniably the perfect match with this stellar collaboration. A perfect tune before his upcoming album, ILLENIUM shares his excitement:

“My fifth album titled “ILLENIUM” is coming 4/28/23!!!! To me, a self-titled album is the core sound of who I am. I see this album and its story as a prequel to the Trilogy, where I get to explore my original musical inspirations and blend something that truly feels fresh. It’s made to be played live, with a band, and we’re bringing it on a world tour this summer/fall. I’ll announce tour dates later this week! Thank you all so so so much for your love and continued support and for letting me create whatever I want. Can’t waitttt!!”

Be sure to listen to the track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com