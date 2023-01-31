James Hype releases energetic track ‘Helicopter’: LISTEN

By Nicole Pepe 414

James Hype has just released his first song of 2023 entitled ‘Helicopter’, out now on all platforms.

Hype (whose real name is James Edward Lee Marsland), is best known for his tracks such as ‘More Than Friends’ featuring Kelli-Leigh, ‘Good Luck’ featuring Pia Mia, and his latest release landing him a BPI Gold, ARIA Platinum, and peaking at number 6 on the UK charts, ‘Ferrari’ featuring Miggy Dela Rosa. ‘Ferrari’ was also remixed by Oliver Heldens. This past January, Hype was listed as part of We Rave You‘s ‘House Essentials Vol. 9’ for his track ‘Ferrari’, which you can read in full here.

‘Helicopter’ brings all the underground vibes to this Stereohype track. Loose bass synths take control of the beat and chop their way through the solid kicks and alarm-sounding bleeps. The entirety of the song feels like one big build-up with the constant tension Hype manages to dangle in front of the listener. During the second drop, the hats and other percussion drop out, leaving just the kick and the slinky bass to face off. Once the hats are reintroduced, the song payoff begins. This track is something that will dominate the dancefloors.

Listen to ‘Helicopter’ by James Hype below:

Image Credit: James Hype (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR