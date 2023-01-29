John Summit shares his set at the paradisiacal Zamna Tulum: Watch

By Samantha Reis 534

The set that John Summit played during the last moments of daylight at Zamna Tulum is now live on YouTube and Soundcloud.

Sunsets and sunrises, jungle and beach, love and friends, music from your favourite artists. This is Tulum in January and it’s where all eyes have been on this month. Many labels have hosted immersive parties in Tulum and Diplo‘s Higher Ground was no exception, having attended one of the most famous festivals in Tulum to throw a proper party. It was precisely at Zamma Tulum that Diplo showcased his brand and invited the energetic Chicago phenomenon to shine behind the decks. But if you were expecting a typical explosive tech house set from Summit, you were certainly surprised. In the last hours of daylight, thanking the sun and almost greeting the moon, John Summit played an intimate DJ set in which reigned the tribal sound that Tulum calls for. Those who witnessed it live say it was unmissable, those who did not have this opportunity can now relive the moment on YouTube or on Soundcloud, where this set is already available in full.

John Summit has a well-known plasticity that allows him to safely navigate various musical genres and, more than anything adapts his performance to the occasion and the crowd. That’s precisely what happened in Tulum in this spectacular set. Without four-dimensional visuals, without giant led screens, what was left was the unbelievable natural scenery and an intimate relationship with everyone present. Summit unleashed a set full of afro groove in which each track served as the perfect soundtrack for that moment. The beginning was smooth, full of salero with ‘San Juan‘ by Sebastian Rivero & Calussa (Band&Dos Remix). Within this tribal and alternative set, there was room for some past festival season favourites like ‘The Sign‘ by CamelPhat and Anyma, and also ‘On My Knees‘ by RÜFÜS DU SOL. There was no shortage of Summit productions like ‘Witch Doctor‘ featuring Nic Fanciulli, his remix of ‘Escape‘ by Kx5 featuring Hayla and of course his remix of Diplo’s ‘Don’t Forget My Love‘ on his Higher Ground.

Let your mind travel to Tulum and enjoy this different side of John Summit:

Image Credit: John Summit (Press) / Provided by Rephlektor