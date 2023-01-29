Kaskade & deadmau5 announce Kx5 debut album

By Nicole Pepe

The iconic duo Kx5 has announced their debut album, which is self-titled, will be released on March 17th, 2023.

Kx5 (consisting of Kaskade and deadmau5) has had a chokehold on dance-music lovers recently with their triumphant return that has had fans from all over the electronic dance-music spectrum rejoicing. After introducing the new group back in March of 2022 with their release ‘Escape’, they’ve been on a roll, dropping some of the best dance tracks fans have heard in years such as ‘Avalanche’ with James French, ‘Take Me High‘, ‘When I Talk’ featuring Elderbrook and lastly, their collaboration with The Moth and The Flame for ‘Alive‘. While they performed together at EDC Las Vegas, their first non-festival show had fans from all over the country as they broke a world record for the largest single-day concert by an electronic artist ever in North America. The concert drew in a crowd of 50,000 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and took place in December of last year.

The pair took to Instagram to announce that they’re releasing their debut self-titled album in March of this year and that their next single will feature the group SOFI TUKKER. There is no release date for the SOFI TUKKER track as of yet, however, Kx5 debut album is available to pre-save here.

Image Credit: Leah Sems / Provided by Falcon Publicity