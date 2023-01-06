Korea will be getting three new concert venues by 2025

By Nicole Pepe 144

South Korea is on the verge of gaining three new monster venues by 2025, part of which is due to the demand for K-Pop artists.

South Korea will be capitalizing on the K-Pop craze by adding three concert venues, the first one opening in 2023 in the city of Icheon. The arena, to be named Mohegan Inspire Arena, will seat 15,000 and “transform the entire landscape of the domestic performance arts industry”.

The Mohegan Inspire Arena is just the start of the massive new resort entitled Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, which is projected to host approximately four million guests per year. In previous years, the main attraction to the area has been the Gocheok Sky Dome, the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, and the Jamsil Sports Complex’s Main Stadium all of which host concerts and entertainment acts.

Ray Pineault, the CEO of Mohegan has stated, “Given the strong demand for K-pop and other live performances, Korea’s performing art industry has long been facing a shortage of high-quality venues that can support shows of top-tier artists from home and abroad, and various cultural events.” He adds, “this new venue is poised to emerge as Korea’s first multi-purpose arena that can showcase various types of events, encompassing global artist performances, world-class sports league tournaments such as eSports, MMA, TV award shows and media IP-based exhibitions.”

Additionally, in the city of Seoul, another complex is set to open by 2024. The complex is being built by AEG and CJ LiveCity Corporation which comes in at a whopping $1.3 billion and will be another K-Pop-centered arena. The last complex will be hosted in Goyang City, and the other comes from an undisclosed location but is in collaboration with the South Korean government to which they are building a 19,000-capacity arena that is set to open in 2025.

Image Credit: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)