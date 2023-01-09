Lane 8 welcomes 2023 with captivating melodic ‘Winter Mixtape’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 338

The season has changed and once again the world of electronica is blessed with a majestic Winter Mixtape from Lane 8, gearing up fans for a slower year from the Denver-based producer.

Once again Denver producer and DJ Lane 8 is back, dropping a new mixtape as we encounter a new year and new season. Following his hypnotic ‘Fall 2022 Mixtape‘ in September of last year, this Winter Mixtape contains numerous tracks Spotlighting new talent throughout from his own label of This Never Happened as well as grabbing our attention with familiar soundscapes of original work and remixes.

At over 3 hours in length, this majestic mixtape takes us on a wonderous journey across a captivating melodic soundscape. Featuring 51 deep and progressive tracks, 13 of them unreleased ID’s, the listener is blessed with emotive but uplifting sounds that tingle all the senses. Opening up with Black Mirror’s jaw-dropping remix of Rival Consoles’ ‘I Love This, I Love You’, the mix features a wide range of artists including Tinlicker, Fred Again, Icarus, EDX, and, Leena Punks as well as highlights from music maestro Lane 8 himself.

In further news from the producer, Lane 8 recently went to Instagram to announce a slower year for himself, declaring that he would only have a number of shows. These shows are yet to be announced however you can check out his full post here. In the meantime, Lane 8’s majestic new Winter Mixtape is available to listen to on Soundcloud below or alternatively via the link here.

Image Credit: Jason Siegel / Provided by Management