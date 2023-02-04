Liquid Soul, Emok, & Martin Vice join forces for ‘Elsewhere’: Listen

Immense talent and skills are on showcase through the brand new single Elsewhere, created by the genius artistic minds of three well-crafted artists Liquid Soul, Emok, and Martin Vice.

It all started when Martin Vice grabbed his old virus C and started cranking out a bunch of the old “FREq” signature sounds from a bunch of patches he’d designed. Soon after Emok and Liquid Soul got involved and the fundamentals of the track started to take shape in the form of that unforgettable old school Iboga Records vibe. While not always a relevant statement, in this case it fits perfectly – good things take time – and the track started an evolution process that took 5 years to reach completion.

‘Elsewhere’ is predominantly meant to be played at peak dance floor moments, and it is designed to elevate the hearts and minds of the dance floor, taking the listeners to completely new realms. Based on Iboga‘s early progressive psytrance sounds, the tune is set to carry the legacy of the genre for the next few years, inviting more listeners to appreciate the genre and inspiring more producers to hone their skills in this art.

Don’t just take our word for it, be sure to check out one hell of a collaboration in ‘Elsewhere’ below:

