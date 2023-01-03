Marshall Jefferson, Rudimental and House Gospel Choir collide in infectious new release ‘FWD’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 322

Marshall Jefferson closes 2022 with a unique collaboration with Rudimental and House Gospel Choir.

What works when Chicago house legend Marshall Jefferson, genre-bending electronic act Rudimental and House Gospel Choir come together? Simply magic! Just before the year was out these three powerhouses released the result of their brilliant partnership. ‘FWD‘ is an infectious house tune already available on various platforms via Helix Records.

Whether solo or with Ten City, Marshall Jefferson continues to spread magic and perform live. Unanimously considered the godfather of house music, Jefferson is the master of piano tabs and a reference for producers of various generations and different musical genres.

Also needing no introduction is the UK formation Rudimental. In the last ten years, they have accumulated billions of streams, albums, world tours and chart-topping singles. They are now stronger than ever to spread their rudimental feeling.

The third protagonist of this collaboration is the House Gospel Choir. Proudly representing house music, this choir brilliantly combines gospel and house music in a mix that gets everyone dancing. It is a collective of high-profile singers, a full house band and a DJ who offers an effortless live fusion of house and gospel tunes.

On this collaboration, founder and creative director of House Gospel Choir Natalie Maddix shares:

“In life we’re faced with many obstacles and for this song HGC represents one of life’s truest lessons. Don’t let those challenges distract you from the beautiful life you could be living. This collaboration with Marshall Jefferson, Rudimental and James Newman is a dream come true. ‘FWD’ is the motion, the path is negotiable.”

‘FWD’ has an energetic rhythm, guaranteed by the sparkling layers that include a saxophone and bubbling vocals. The contribution of each of the players is easily identifiable yet perfectly blended. The choir backing the lead vocals cradles the groove-rich soundscape. It’s an uplifting house tune that brings the perfect feelings and energy to start the year on a high. Get swept away by this vibrant single below:



Image Credit: Marshall Jefferson (Press) / Courtesy of Neighbourhood PR