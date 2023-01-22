Oliver Heldens drops intoxicating new track ‘Oops’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 248

Oliver Heldens returns with his vibrant production skills, releasing the intoxicating disco banger ‘Oops’.

Dutch powerhouse Oliver Heldens has already kicked 2023 off to a fresh start, delivering an intoxicating ‘Nirvana’ upon his HI-LO alias alongside Reinier Zonneveld, making strides within the techno genre scene. Now, the producer and DJ touches on nostalgia by enlisting Karen Harding for the intoxicating track ‘Oops’, a track that acts as the follow-up to the 2019 smash hit ‘Turn Me On’ with Riton and Vula.

Releasing under Ministry of Sound and RCA Records, Heldens delivers a vibrant and effortless earworm with the track ‘Oops’. Touching on nostalgia within the lyricism that takes inspiration from Britney Spears‘ earlier hits, ‘Oops’ contains electrifying production of shimmer baselines and infectious melodies. Vocally the track overcomes as well, pioneered by English singer-songwriter Karen Harding who has been steadily boosting her career since her debut with ‘Say Something’ in 2014. Whether it be dominating radio waves or clubs around the globe, ‘Oops’ is a surefire hit, destined to make waves across the musical world.

The high energy track ‘Oops‘ by Oliver Heldens and Karen Harding is out now and the release is accompanied by an official visualiser mirroring the comic-infused cover art, you can check out that via YouTube here. Check out the track for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Oliver Heldens Press / Provided by The Media Nanny