R3HAB & Afrojack team up with new track ‘Shockwave’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 226

R3HAB and Afrojack have joined forces once again to bring a new type of beat to the mainstage, this time with their new track ‘Shockwave‘.

The iconic Dutch producers and longtime friends unite for the collaborative release, ‘Shockwave’. This track is slated to be their next festival gem that follows their 2022’s hit and Tomorrowland‘s official anthem – ‘Worlds On Fire’, featuring Au/Ra.

With noticeable elements of big-room, house, and bass sound, it showcases both R3HAB‘s and Afrojack‘s signature styles while still standing out among the masses of other mainstage records. With its stabbing synths, massive drop, and dancefloor-friendly bass, this track is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser from these two heavyweights. Over the last decade, R3HAB and Afrojack have played back-to-back sets at the world’s biggest festivals, produced music together, remixed each other, and developed a long-lasting friendship along the way.

On working together, R3HAB states, “Afrojack and I have worked together for over ten years, and this last year has been the best yet…We’re excited to start 2023 with “Shockwave,” which is unlike any record we’ve worked on yet. It’s been a staple in our sets as we’ve developed it, and it’s finally ready for its official debut”.

Afrojack adds, “We’ve got many records ready to pop; you can find some already in our sets, and we’ve been testing “Shockwave” for a while now and we’re pumped to put it out now!”

Listen to R3HAB and Afrojack as they reunite on ‘Shockwave’ here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Press / Courtesy of Unfolded PR