REZZ & Quackson hypnotize listeners with ‘Gyrate’: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 148

Kicking off the new year stronger than ever, REZZ has joined forces with Quackson for their bass-induced single ‘Gyrate’ featuring Wreckno.

Transforming club settings and festivals into a dark and mystical environment driven by the queen known as REZZ, this genre-defying producer naturally lures listeners in with her bass-fueled signatures. Creativity and innovation clearly seem to be in this Space Mom’s favor as she continues to grow her loyal fan base in 2023 known as the “Cult of REZZ.” Starting off the new year on the hardest note, REZZ has teamed up with Quackson for their legendary single ‘Gyrate’ featuring Wreckno and let us tell you this one is going to be played on repeat all year long.

With subtle vocals and elements of distortion appearing right from the start, fans already know this one is about to go off. As hard-hitting instrumentals and dark synths quickly take over, the bass-induced madness appears as REZZ, Quackson and Wreckno absolutely are a force together that not many can take lightly. The perfect finishing touch to the track is the vibrant vocals by Wreckno as he shares:

“I’m so excited that REZZ and Quackson reached out to collab on ‘Gyrate’. I had the privilege of joining REZZ on tour this past year and I’ve been itching to work together. This track is a total anthem that’s going to erupt on the dance floor!”

Watch the enticing video below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo credit: Rukes.com