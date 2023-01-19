Richie Hawtin unveils PhD Scholarship program at the University of Huddersfield

By Chris Vuoncino 247

Richie Hawtin, better known as Plastikman, is looking to further expand his reach and influence over future music producers by offering a Ph.D. Scholarship through the University of Huddersfield. The newly announced scholarship is named after the producer, The Richie Hawtin PhD Scholarship in Electronic Music, Cultures and Production, and will support one student attending the University for the upcoming September semester.

The relationship between Richie Hawtin and the University began over a decade ago when he was bestowed his own honorary doctorate and he has continued to mentor students and provide masterclasses on music. The winner of the scholarship will recieve a full waiver of tuition fees, additional stipend throughout the program, as well as additional access to collabroation programs and future courses of study. Professor Rupert Till, the University’s Head of Department of Music and Design Arts, showcased his excitement for the program as well as the deep well of knowledge which Richie Hawtin brings to the program:

“There is huge scope for research within this PhD. It could be anything within music such as electronic music, dance music, club music, DJ culture or even around composition or analysis. Richie has set up his own labels; technology companies; an investment fund; a sake brand; has run a residency in Ibiza; and written many genre-defining albums. This is a wonderful opportunity to tap into his knowledge and experience.”

As for Hawtin himself, he will be engaged with the winner as a mentor and support system while they work through the program, while simutlaneously continuing with his own music career as he prepares for a run of U.S. tour dates in 2023.

“I’m honoured to continue my relationship with the University of Huddersfield and participate in their PhD Scholarship program. My hope is to offer my experience and insight into the many areas of Techno culture which I’ve been involved in over the past thirty years. To assist in a student’s exploration of the past and inner workings of our industry and help them offer new critical analysis from a contemporary perspective.”

Interested candidates should apply for the program as soon as possible as applications must be submitted by February 10, 2023. For more details on the program, check out the Richie Hawtin Scholarship webpage and navigate to the University of Huddersfield’s How To Apply page to submit your own application.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Neighbourhood PR