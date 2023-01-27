Rihanna receives her first Oscar nomination for ‘Lift Me Up’

By Nicole Pepe 239

Rihanna is nominated for her first-ever Oscar! She is nominated for the 95th Academy Awards for ‘Best Original Song’, her single ‘Lift Me Up’ in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘.

Rihanna made a monumental return last year when she released the emotional single ‘Lift Me Up’, a stripped-down song featuring just her vocals and a grand piano. The song was released prior to the debut of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, which is used as the film’s lead single. The song acts as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa, the titular protagonist in Black Panther; Boseman died on August 28, 2020.

‘Lift Me Up’ was Rihanna’s first solo music output since 2016 and shocked the world with her return. The track reached number one in Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, and South Africa, number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, top five in Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. Not to mention, it made it to the top ten in various other countries.

The other nominees in this category include Diane Warren‘s ‘Applause’ from the film Tell It Like A Woman, Lady Gaga‘s ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, NTR and Ram Charan‘s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, and Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne‘s ‘This Is a Life‘ from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The winner will be announced at the 95th Academy Award ceremony on March 12th, 2023. In the meantime, you can listen to Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ here.

Image Credit: NRK P3 via Flickr | License: Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)