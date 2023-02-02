ROSEDRiiVE enlists Xander Jones for new single ‘Silence In Your Heart’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 138

Picking up where he left off last year, American producer ROSEDRiiVE has once again joined forces with singer/songwriter Xander Jones for his latest release, ‘Silence In Your Heart’. It is another club-ready anthem from the producer who focuses as much on the positive energy he brings to his shows and music, as the inspirational messages he shares on social media, encouraging others to through his other avenues in the gym and with his podcasting.

Opening up with a steady kick and the echoed vocals of Jones repeating, “it always begins,” building momentum for the bass and production to come in. The track clears the way, with just a strong synth pad for the verse to sit on, with Xander Jones’ strong vocals carrying the track forward. “No need to hide it cause contain the fire in my heart, it’s too much, your touch, no way to fight it cause I can’t take the silence in your heart,” then blasts out over the full force of the track, a memorable and emotive chorus that will certainly play well whether on the radio or in clubs around the world. With hundreds of shows performed on his resume, ROSEDRiiVEcertainly knows what an audience expects from a DJ, both in the studio or behind the decks, and he creates a track that ebbs and flows, allowing it to set the mood of any room it plays in.

The smooth vocal delivery, accented by light delay and perfectly placed vocal accents and harmonies, further elevates the power of the single, as it becomes more than a dance track, but makes sure that the emotion of the lyrics is as important as the energy of the music. For ROSEDRiiVE , his continued passion, drive, and success, despite no large management team, as he likes to remind me, is a testament to his talent and dedication to the craft. Enjoy Silence In Your Heart, out now everywhere.

Image Credit: ROSEDRiiVE (Press) / Provided by Artist