Secretlab x Deadmau5: Stylish and comfortable gaming chairs

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 61

Deadmau5 has left his fingerprints all over the music industry during his time in the spotlight, but it’s not the only place he’s made a mark. His famous mouse head has popped up in spheres as diverse as fashion and video games, and with the help of Secretlab, it’s even gone to the world of furniture- the renowned company gives Deadmau5 fans the perfect chairs to game in comfort while repping their favorite DJ/producer.

These award-winning chairs are crafted with serious attention to detail. Their most popular upholstery choice, Secretlab PRIME 2.0 PU Leather, is engineered to be 4x more durable than regular PU leather; the other options, Softweave Fabric and Napa Leather, exemplify breathability and comfort, respectively. Every chair, regardless of upholstery, comes with the company’s Cold-cure Foam mix, made for supreme support which retains its structure and integrity even after extended use. Adjustable lumbar support, full-metal 4D armrests, and tilt and recline controls allow for the ultimate in customization. They even come with signature memory foam pillows that provide that perfect balance between support and comfort.

Secretlab products are ideal for gamers or anyone who sits at a desk for long periods of time; take it from Deadmau5 himself, who says-

“Producing music means I spend most of my hours seated, and I really needed a comfortable, fully-adjustable and incredibly well-constructed chair. I am extremely selective about the gear for peak performance. After trying out Secretlab’s chairs, they were so superior in quality and comfort, it was the only choice I wanted not just for myself, but for all of my fans through a world’s-first Secretlab deadmau5 gaming chair. That, and I love gaming, so there’s no reason not to enjoy the best comfort throughout work and play.”

The acclaimed TITAN and OMEGA models in particular have Deadmau5 branding available- they’re easy to put together, come with a cooling memory foam head pillow (the OMEGA also comes with a supportive and convenient lumbar pillow), and include all the tools you need to get set up. Currently, the OMEGA is the only one listed on the Secretlab website. It’s out of stock at the moment, but retails at a starting price of $524 (€482; £422.60)- click here to see customization options and register your email to be notified when the chairs are back in stock.

Next article: Fatboy Slim to drop documentary on legendary 2002 Brighton Beach party

Featured Image Credit: Secretlab