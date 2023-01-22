Serato launches Studio 2.0 with landmark software Stems

By Chris Vuoncino 183

For most DJs, the idea of lugging around crates of vinyl is a thing of the past, as modern technology, and software from industry leaders such as Serato, has allowed the art form to transition into a digital realm with far less physical baggage. With remixes and mash-ups defining many DJs’ repertoire and trending across social media, Serato has created a new function within its software that will revolutionize the creation process.

First announced back in October of 2022, Serato STEMS is a revolutionary feature that allows for the separation and isolation of audio components vocal, melody, bass, or drums, to quickly produce mash-ups in real-time.

“There have been certain groundbreaking things that have changed the art of DJing: The invention of Serato; not having to carry records; the invention of Phase; not having to worry about vibration in a live setting. I think Serato Stems will be bigger than all of them from a creative standpoint. This is about to be the most fun I’ve ever had DJing. I’m telling you, my brain is on fire!” – DJ Jazzy Jeff

The technology first debuted under Serato DJ 3.0, and DJs’ around the world quickly started discovering the freedom and creativity that came with this new technology. One example was DJ Saige who isolated the vocal from Players by Coi Leroy and laid it on top of the Busta Rhymes classic track, Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See, a creation that quickly went viral across social media and even earned an official release from Republic Records.

With the official release of Serato Studio 2.0, the software is now available for DJs and producers everywhere. For more insight into the technology, Skratch Bastid created a video for Serato as he plays around with the STEMS feature. Head over to the official Serato website and download Studio 2.0 today.

Image Credit: Abdul Quddas