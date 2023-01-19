Skrillex teams up with Bobby Raps for catchy tune ‘Leave Me Like This’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 242

The third single from the current rollout before the full album drops sometime this year, Skrillex now teams up with American rapper and singer Bobby Raps for the infectiously catchy new single ‘Leave Me Like This.’

Following from the viral hit ‘Rumble‘ with Fred again.. and Flowdan and the feel-good tune ‘Way Back‘ with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd comes the release of ‘Leave Me Like This‘ with Bobby Raps. Currently the third single from this batch of tracks in what is expected to make up the upcoming album (anticipated to drop in the first half of this year), this one sets itself apart from the others, which are all wildly unique in their own way.

Blessing fans with another ID from the endless supply of fan-favourite unreleased Skrillex gems, ‘Leave Me Like This’ takes the funky, bass house route giving us yet another different genre from his multi-faceted production skills. For the original fans, this is perhaps the most nostalgic and exciting release yet, all due to the fact that his most famous “Yes! Oh my god!” sample from ‘Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites‘ is worked into the track, nodding to his roots whilst also acknowledging how far his signature sound and skills have come since then.

‘Leave Me Like This’ sounds refreshingly new, and beautifully combines fans of his new style whilst nodding to those that have been with him since day one, back in 2010. Aside from this release, it has been an emotional week of reflection for the producer, tweeting out a string of thoughts which included:

“For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here. […] Lastly, the support you’ve all shown over the years does mean the world and I’ll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding.”

2023 is the year of Skrillex, and we’re here for it.

Image Credit: Marilyn Hue / Provided by Warner Music Group