Skrillex drops long awaited track ‘Rumble’ with Fred again.. & Flowdan: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 214

A track that has been circulating in live sets and even being popular with the TikTok masses, Skrillex has kicked off his album rollout with the highly anticipated collaboration with Fred again.. and Flowdan, the one and only ‘Rumble.’

Easily one of last year’s most anticipated IDs in the electronic circuit, Skrillex and Fred again.. are kickstarting 2023 in the biggest way possible with arguably both of their most highly anticipated IDs in a long time, ‘Rumble.’ Featuring the iconic vocals from MC and producer Flowdan, its not just loyal fans of the artists that have been eyeing up this single thanks to an unlikely promo on TikTok by none other than the England football team. Using the audio in multiple of their TikTok videos, it drummed up even more hype and between this and live plays of the track (such as in Fred again..’s Boiler Room set or Skrillex’s last minute appearance at Porter Robinson‘s Second Sky festival, both last year), popularity for ‘Rumble’ is at an all time high. What could be a better way to start 2023 than this?

Officially the first single of Skrillex’s new album (which you can read details about here), ‘Rumble’ packs an earth-shattering punch in not just its addictive soundscape but also with Flowdan’s vocals, a priceless addition. Flowing and cutting through the beats laid out by Skrillex and Fred again.. perfectly, you can expect to hear crowds in their masses chanting along to the lyrics at festivals all over the world this year.

Not the only track that Skrillex and Fred again.. have been cooking up together going by IDs that have been floating around, this seems to be the first of many to come. Until they got released though, you can now listen to ‘Rumble’ in all of its glory below.

Image Credit: Carl Pocket via Wikimedia Commons | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0) & Fred Again.. / Provided by Outside Organisation