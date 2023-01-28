Skrillex releases new track ‘Real Spring’ featuring Bladee: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 190

Skrillex new track ‘Real Spring’ feat. Bladee marks his fourth January release of 2023, out now via OWSLA.

Sonny John Moore, more commonly known as Skrillex, is currently on a hot streak, releasing his fourth collaborative single in less than a month. ‘Real Spring’ feat. Swedish artist Bladee follows up on his previous releases ‘Way Back’ with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, ‘Rumble’ with Fred again.. and Flowdan and ‘Leave Me Like This’ with Bobby Raps.

The track is an exploration of combining two worlds into one, this time electronic beats with a hip-hop sound. A bouncy and cheerful, yet powerful Skrillex beat and melody run in the background as Bladee begins a steady flow of lyrics, introducing a poetic hip-hop rhythm. An official music video for the new track has also been released, featuring both Skrillex and Bladee driving around, performing and hanging out together.

Prior to the release, Skrillex opened up on Twitter about the mental health struggles he was going through in 2022 and the death of his mother, which ultimately led to his abrupt cancellation of shows and extended hiatus away from the music industry. With his fourth release in just a month into this year, as well as the announcement of his forthcoming album, it’s clear that Skrillex is looking forward to making 2023 a year to remember.

